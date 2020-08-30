The Vatican Goes to Bat for Biden

In 2016, the Vatican was pulling for Hillary Clinton. Just days before the presidential election, Pope Francis renewed his criticism of politicians who speak about erecting “walls.” This led Slate and other publications to run such headlines as “It Sure Sounds Like Pope Francis Doesn’t Think Americans Should Vote for Trump.” Several Francis-friendly prelates ran interference for Hillary Clinton. San Jose’s bishop, Patrick McGrath, wrote a letter to his flock in which he said that Donald Trump’s complaint of a rigged system “borders on the seditious.” According to the Italian press, many of Pope Francis’s aides viewed Trump’s victory as a “bitter defeat.”

In 2020, the Vatican is once again running interference for a pro-abortion Democrat. Joe Biden fashions himself as a Pope Francis Catholic. He brags about his cozy relationship with Pope Francis. In 2016, the Vatican invited Joe Biden to a conference about medicine, a scandalous invite given that Biden supports making scientific use of aborted embryos. Biden gushed about the anti-capitalism of Pope Francis: “We need to create a culture which, as Pope Francis reminds us, cannot just be based on the worship of money. We cannot accept a nation in which billionaires compete as to size of their super-yachts.”

So it is no surprise that such Vatican officials as Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia are helping Biden by downplaying his abortion stance. Last week Paglia served up some mush about the dangers of abortion politics, according to Crux: “As US presidential elections heat up and ‘life issues’ are expected to figure prominently in the campaign, the Vatican’s top official in the area has cautioned against turning the pro-life cause into an ideological weapon, saying making the protection of life a political football risks doing ‘great harm.’”

How convenient for Biden. He must have been similarly pleased to see Pope Francis acolytes at Notre Dame ride to his rescue after former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz told the truth about him at the Republican convention. Holtz had said: “The Biden-Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history. They and other politicians are Catholics in name only and abandon innocent lives.” In yet another profile in cowardice, Notre Dame immediately distanced itself from the remarks. Its president, Father John Jenkins, rushed out the pitiful sophistical statement:

While Coach Lou Holtz is a former coach at Notre Dame, his use of the University’s name at the Republican National Convention must not be taken to imply that the University endorses his views, any candidate or any political party. Moreover, we Catholics should remind ourselves that while we may judge the objective moral quality of another’s actions, we must never question the sincerity of another’s faith, which is due to the mysterious working of grace in that person’s heart. In this fractious time, let us remember that our highest calling is to love.

Nor could FrancisChurch abide Sister Deirdre Byrne’s remarks at the Republican convention. Byrne said:

Donald Trump is the most pro-life president this nation has ever had, defending life at all stages. His belief in the sanctity of life transcends politics. President Trump will stand up against Biden/Harris, who are the most anti-life presidential ticket ever, even supporting the horrors of late-term abortion and infanticide. Because of his courage and conviction, President Trump has earned the support of America’s pro-life community. Moreover, he has a nationwide of religious standing behind him. You’ll find us here with our weapon of choice, the rosary.

This prompted Francis-friendly priests, such as Fr. James Martin, who gave an invocation at the Democratic convention, to pontificate about the dangers of “partisan” religious. Martin wrote on Facebook: “First of all, no one candidate or party fully encompasses the totality of church teaching on all the issues. No one candidate or party ever could. There is no ‘Catholic Party.’ Yes, there are many important matters to consider, like abortion and the death penalty, but Catholics are not ‘one-issue voters.’”

Again, how convenient for Biden. Of course, all these priests tut-tutting Byrne about participating in politics are up to their eyeballs in it themselves and would never dream of lecturing Pope Francis on the perils of partisan politics, whose immersion in them is notorious. Their shilling for Biden is disgraceful, given what Biden and his radical cohorts plan to do to the Church should they win. “Catholic” Biden would preside over the most fiercely anti-Catholic presidency ever.

But FrancisChurch doesn’t care. It shares Biden’s politics and his disdain for traditional teaching. In defending Biden’s “sincerity,” Fr. James Martin, Fr. John Jenkins, and company are defending their own heretical Catholicism.

The Vatican under Francis has become a magnet for anti-Catholic liberals. In 2016, the only presidential candidate who received an invite to the Vatican was Bernie Sanders. In an interview with the leftist Italian newspaper La Repubblica during his visit to Rome, Sanders explained the invite: “Look, I believe that the reason for which I was invited to participate in this conference is that many of the issues which the pope tackles are similar to mine.”

Under a Biden presidency, this unholy alliance between the Vatican and Democrats would only tighten. Vatican officials are already purring about Biden’s “green new deal” and his pledge to rejoin the Paris climate accord. They also like his commitment to open borders and his plans to redistribute wealth.

The revolution underway in America, which would accelerate under Biden, is one that Pope Francis supports. The ideology of Black Lives Matters dovetails with the Pedagogy of the Oppressed, a book by Paulo Freire that influenced Pope Francis, who made a point of meeting with Freire’s widow early in his pontificate. “[Pope Francis] considered the meeting with me because of the writings of Paulo, because of the importance of Paulo for the education of oppressed people, poor people, black people, for women, for minorities,” said Ana Freire.

After Texas Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso kneeled at a Black Lives Matter protest, he received a congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis. He was pleased to see a bishop joining in the protests. Is it any wonder the Vatican is providing cover to Biden? In him, the Vatican sees a fellow liberal with whom it can make common cause on the global stage. A grim irony in its rationalizations for Biden is that it was perfectly willing to question Trump’s faith for building a border wall. That is “not Christian,” the pope said. But the pro-abortion apostate before him receives no such condemnation.