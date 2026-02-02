The Med-Mal Floodgates Are Open Thanks to the Fox Varian Case, and Thank God for That

At the Spectacle PM Podcast, Ellie Holmes and Lyrah Margo did a great job — well worth your time to listen, by the way — going through a legal development which is going to be a big deal in the coming months and years. (RELATED: The Spectator P.M. Ep. 189: Doctors Performing Trans Surgeries Are in Huge Trouble)

I’m talking about the Fox Varian case.

This is the first big payday to be had by a “detransitioner” — a kid duped into going through medical mutilation by a corrupt cabal of doctors, shrinks, and activists who have pushed wacko gender ideology on the young, who grew up and realized what damage was done to her. The case is enough to make a normal reader want to throw up in disgust…

On Friday, a jury in White Plains, NY, made history when it awarded $2 million to Fox Varian, 22, after she sued the psychologist and plastic surgeon who oversaw the gender-transition mastectomy she received at age 16 and then came to regret. I covered the case for The Free Press. The judge sealed all the case files at the start of the trial. But I downloaded the full case file before it was sealed and have it on hand. The judge also sealed all the transcripts from the trial. Given I was the only reporter to attend the entirety of the three-week trial, the furious notes I took might remain the only way for the public to learn about the finer details of this historic lawsuit. So my hope is to share much what I heard in the coming days and weeks.

That’s from Ben Ryan’s Substack, and he has a whole lot more there.

The first victory in court for a young woman who was harmed by gender doctors as a child! Fox Varian had her breasts removed as a 16-year-old girl because she was indoctrinated to believe she was trans. She has been awarded $2 million. https://t.co/ZjbBbonXKR — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) January 31, 2026

On his podcast, The Verdict with Ted Cruz, the Texas senator made a very good point, Ellie and Lyrah also noted…

“This verdict, is, I hope, a really significant step in turning around this madness,” Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said during an episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” that aired Monday. “This is not going to be the last lawsuit and you pointed out one of the most evil aspects of this, which is there is a multi-million dollar, if not a multi-billion dollar, industry behind this, behind pushing these supposed treatments that are just abusing kids. And you’ve got woke adults that are pushing these treatments because they want to virtue signal just how virtuous they are. But you’ve also got hospitals,” Cruz said. “You’ve got doctors that are making massive amounts of money and this lawsuit, you want to talk about changing physician behavior and changing hospital behavior, this lawsuit is significant.”

But the thing to remember here is that a breakthrough on the gender transition surgery front comes along at exactly the right time for the plaintiff bar.

Asbestos is pretty much played out. Chinese drywall? That’s done. Car wrecks aren’t a growth industry for the personal-injury lawyers, not when the cars are starting to drive themselves. We’re getting to the point where there simply aren’t any gold rushes out there for the billboard lawyers to participate in.

And all of a sudden, we now have the greatest medical malpractice mass scandal of any of their lives, with obvious liability on the part of highly unsympathetic defendants with the deepest pockets imaginable… and kids as victims.

These cases have all the elements of an amazingly good lawsuit, and there are thousands of them out there.

That there’s a Jeffrey Epstein connection to the trans research stuff will be absolute catnip for juries.

The thing to remember is that we aren’t just going to see recoveries in extreme cases like Varian’s, where these quacks chopped off her breasts. Those hormones they’ve been giving these kids — “puberty blockers” they’re calling them — aren’t reversible. They sterilize the victim. Not only that, they rob the victim of sexual enjoyment for the rest of their lives.

And these supposed medical professionals, who presumably took the Hippocratic oath to do no harm, have pushed “puberty blockers” on every kid they could. For years.

When these floodgates fully open — and maybe this is the case that locks them in place — every ambulance chaser in America will be hunting for a plaintiff. The crazier, the more dysfunctional, the better.

This won’t just bankrupt the doctors — though that’s without question a good thing. It’s going to blow a big hole through the hospitals, which have engaged in profiteering on a piratical scale over the past couple of decades as health care has become a greatly outsized portion of our national economy without actually making the nation healthier. Engaging in the medical mutilation of emotionally disturbed kids, while flim-flamming their weak and desperate parents, wasn’t just leftist activism run amok. It was a long con — give a kid a sex change surgery and you will make them a medical customer for life. (RELATED: Prepare to Say Goodbye to the Transgender Moment)

With expensive treatments, to boot.

And these hospitals and clinics didn’t just know that, they advertised it. Conservative media has done an outstanding job putting all of this out in the open for more than a decade, all the while being called names nonstop by crazy people and the grifters preying on them. (RELATED: Is Healthcare ‘Burning’ Yet?)

Except now the lawyers are involved. And the lawyers are hungry as wolves.

There was a time when you’d root for the doctors against the lawyers. That was a time before doctors were actively harming children.

So yes, we’ll be rooting for the wolves. If that does massive damage to the medical establishment, so be it.

Maybe one day we’ll put up a statue of Fox Varian as the pioneer who beat back the mass mutilation of American youth — and to the plaintiff lawyers who profit handsomely from the blowback that’s just beginning.

