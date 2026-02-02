The Spectator P.M. Ep. 189: Doctors Performing Trans Surgeries Are in Huge Trouble

Two New York doctors pushed Fox Varian to get a double mastectomy when she was just 16 years old. Varian, who is now 22 years old and detransitioned, filed a lawsuit against the doctors for pushing the surgery on her and won. This is the first time a plaintiff in such a case has won a judgment. (RELATED: Gender Dysphoria in Kids: It’s Time for Some Serious Research)

BREAKING: 1st Detransitioner to Take a Medical-Malpractice Lawsuit to Trial Wins $2 Million Judgement Fox Varian sued her Westchester, NY, area psychologist and plastic surgeon for the gender-transition mastectomy she got at 16. I was the only reporter to attend the entire… pic.twitter.com/4e89PSgGDg — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 31, 2026

On this episode of The Spectator P.M. Podcast, hosts Ellie Gardey Holmes and Lyrah Margo unpack the case and praise the ruling for bringing to light the harms caused by “gender-affirming care.” Ellie and Lyrah discuss how this decision serves as a warning to medical professionals who perform life-altering surgeries that claim to transition people to the opposite sex. (READ MORE: ‘Experts’ Warn US Is on Brink of ‘Trans Genocide’)

