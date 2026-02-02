 The Spectator P.M. Ep. 189: Doctors Performing Trans Surgeries Are in Huge Trouble – The American Spectator | USA News and Politics
The Spectator P.M. Ep. 189: Doctors Performing Trans Surgeries Are in Huge Trouble
Gender transition surgery isn’t healthcare.

by and
February 2, 2026, 3:28 PM
Akram Huseyn/Unsplash
Two New York doctors pushed Fox Varian to get a double mastectomy when she was just 16 years old. Varian, who is now 22 years old and detransitioned, filed a lawsuit against the doctors for pushing the surgery on her and won. This is the first time a plaintiff in such a case has won a judgment. (RELATED: Gender Dysphoria in Kids: It’s Time for Some Serious Research

On this episode of The Spectator P.M. Podcast, hosts Ellie Gardey Holmes and Lyrah Margo unpack the case and praise the ruling for bringing to light the harms caused by “gender-affirming care.” Ellie and Lyrah discuss how this decision serves as a warning to medical professionals who perform life-altering surgeries that claim to transition people to the opposite sex. (READ MORE: ‘Experts’ Warn US Is on Brink of ‘Trans Genocide’)

Tune in to hear their discussion!

Read Ellie and Lyrah’s writing here and here.

Listen to the Spectator P.M. Podcast on Spotify.

Watch the Spectator P.M. Podcast on Rumble.
