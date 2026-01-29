A Friendly Warning to Giancarlo Esposito

A rather big deal was made, after Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul actor Giancarlo Esposito (he’s drug-kingpin bad guy Gustavo Fring in both Vince Gilligan series) popped off about the need for a “revolution” this week.

If you didn’t see that, here it is, in all its glory…

“Some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I’m willing to make.” https://t.co/PiklVQsEef pic.twitter.com/JaViRExGO2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 29, 2026

I’m going to simply mark this and then leave it aside for the purpose of this column, but for Esposito’s benefit, it should be said that the greatest political revolution in world history is the American revolution which he has profited from so greatly, and what he’s calling for is a return to the barbarity and tyranny we rose up from. Having been born in Copenhagen, the product of a mixed marriage between an Italian stagehand and a black actress and singer from Alabama, perhaps he fails to appreciate this.

But I trust our readers do.

Anyway, at Breitbart, John Nolte characterized this quite accurately…

There is no one in the history of this planet who enjoys more privilege than a successful American artist like Giancarlo Esposito. His life is one of wealth, freedom, fame, awards, self-expression, and the affection of millions. And what does he want in return? More. And he wants you to pay the deadly cost. He openly admits he is more than willing to see 50 million (other) people die for this Brave New World of his — which we all know would be a socialist nightmare because socialism has never delivered anything but a nightmare. Oh, he’d be fine… He’d be an overseer with the State funding a slew of his lousy movies. But you and I? We either accept his Brave New World of equality and tolerance, or face the firing squad. You would think that the left-wing morons in Minneapolis would have already come to their senses. You know, an epiphany like… Hold on now… Why am I out here in six degree weather again? Look at me… A privileged white person harassing and assaulting mostly non-white ICE agents to protect the murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and drug dealers who prey on mostly non-white neighborhoods. Oh, my… Am I the bad guy? Am I being used? Maybe I should use Daddy’s credit card for something other than weed, tattoos, hair dye, and Rachel Maddow glasses? Only the great monsters of history were willing to see millions die to recreate the world to their liking, including You Know Who. Esposito’s willingness to sacrifice 50 million to his cause is not unique. It’s a sickness taking over the Democrat Party. He’s just the one who said it out loud.

I say quite accurately, but not spot on, because I do disagree with one point of Nolte’s.

Which is that there is absolutely no guarantee whatsoever that Giancarlo Esposito makes out well in the revolution he so earnestly desires.

I’d be pretty surprised, for example, if Esposito has the slightest idea who Vsevolod Meyerhold was.

Doesn’t ring a bell? Well, Meyerhold was a prominent Soviet theater director, actor, and producer. He made himself a star actor at the Moscow Art Theatre before the Russian Revolution, and, despite his prominence in society, Meyerhold enthusiastically supported the Bolshevik Revolution in 1918. Initially, he turned himself into a big shot in early Soviet politics, serving in official roles within the Soviet cultural administration.

Except that Meyerhold’s art was avant-garde and experimental. And when the airy communism of Lenin (which wasn’t very airy at all, to be sure) descended into the brutal carnage of Stalin, Meyerhold was denounced as a “formalist.” And that turned out to be quite problematic for him, professionally and otherwise. By that I mean that his theater was closed by Politburo order in January 1938, he was arrested in June 1939, subjected to torture during interrogation, and ultimately executed by firing squad in February 1940.

So it took a while, but eventually Vsevolod Meyerhold realized that the revolution is very, very capable of eating its own. And particularly when its own are the theater kids who like to dream about Utopia and have trouble waking up to the real world.

And the fact is that Meyerhold made out pretty well, all things considered, before they put him up against that wall.

Giancarlo Esposito? Maybe not so much. His revolution, should he get it, won’t be all that bloodless. Even he knows that. He thinks he won’t be one of the millions who die in it, but now that he’s outed himself as an instigator, should things turn kinetic, why wouldn’t the “fascists” he so decries make a move on him? The squeaky wheel gets the grease, you know.

Here is why Esposito and these communists in the streets of Minneapolis and other places are so deeply misguided — not just ideologically, but otherwise.

They think that making martyrs out of people like Renee Good and Alex Pretti — and ginning up more of them in order that eventually their enemies might ultimately quit — is how they’re going to win the revolution. (RELATED: Springsteen’s ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ an Ode to Fascists Obstructing the Law)

But that isn’t how the revolution is won.

There is this very bad interpretation out there of something Jesus said, which is from John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”

That’s been twisted into the contention that the height of patriotism is that you’d die for your country.

And it’s wrong.

Jesus wasn’t talking about politics. He was talking about love and life. And we know that Jesus compartmentalized the two. He said, “Give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s,” and “My kingdom is not of this world.”

Jesus knew that politics is a worldly pursuit, not a godly pursuit. That isn’t an admonition that Christians stay out of politics; it’s a recognition that what you do in the political realm is not particularly related to your moral or spiritual life. You can be a good Christian who plays hard on the political field, and that’s not a conflict.

What does that mean? It means that dying for your country isn’t the height of patriotism.

Killing for your country is as chilling as that might be to read.

The Left thinks, because (1) they do not live in the real world, (2) they worship politics and brainwash each other into the idea that they (and they alone) can create heaven on earth, and (3) they believe that with enough victimization they can bend the arc of history in their direction, that throwing Useful Idiots into the abyss will bring down the capitalist patriarchy they hate so much. (RELATED: Bleeding Minnesota and Its ‘Fire Eater’ Predecessors)

But the more you demonize good people as Nazis, and the more brazen and dirty your conduct is, you will turn those good people you are calumnizing into the monsters you make them out to be. Because at the end of the day, we already know that the Left, possessed with the power of the State, will weaponize it against its enemies, and we already know that their threats are not completely idle. (RELATED: What’s Really Causing the Minnesota ‘Insurrection’?)

So there is only so much tolerance their enemies will have of their revolutionary activities before the clapback begins.

And that’s the point where you find out that killing for your country is a lot better — for you and for the country — than dying for it.

Alex Pretti and Renee Good found that out. Good drove her car into an ICE officer and injured him, and Johnathan Ross had already been injured by a Useful Idiot weaponizing her vehicle. Ross understood that he was in a combat environment, so he acted accordingly, and that was the end of Renee Good. Pretti decided that LARPing as a revolutionary on the streets of Minnesota and collecting battle scars from kicking out tail-lights on ICE vehicles wasn’t quite enough for him, so he’d bring a gun to a melee with ICE officers amid a cacophony of whistles and car horns specifically designed to create a combat environment, and, accordingly, that was the end of Alex Pretti. (RELATED: Peaceful Protestors Don’t Carry Loaded Pistols)

Giancarlo Esposito didn’t take in those two episodes and see them as a cautionary tale. What he called for was a revolution, meaning millions more Renee Goods and Alex Prettis. But if you want Esposito to participate in his revolution, you’ll have to have your people call his people, and maybe they can do lunch.

There is zero basis for any appreciation of this man. Contempt is the only appropriate reaction.

If these privileged idiots get the attention they’re looking for, and if the less-privileged idiots continue to be inspired by them into sadly finding out that the successful patriots are the killers rather than the diers, the retribution will inevitably fall upon the privileged idiots.

No matter who wins the revolution.

I desperately hope we never get there. But if we’re going to avoid that place, there is no avoiding the necessity that the Left be made to respect limits to both their conduct and their ideology. And right now, it’s hard to find evidence they respect any such limits.

