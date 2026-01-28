 Dear Pam Bondi: Throw All the Books at Ilhan Omar’s Attacker – The American Spectator | USA News and Politics
Hither and Yon

Dear Pam Bondi: Throw All the Books at Ilhan Omar’s Attacker
Whoever might have been involved in putting him up to this dastardly, if not particularly effectual, attack on democracy must be similarly brought to justice.

Scott McKay
by
January 28, 2026, 10:07 PM
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks at Keith Ellison’s Labor Day BBQ in Minnehaha Falls, Minneapolis, on Aug. 31, 2025 (Taylor Dahlin)
By now you’ve probably already seen this video, right?

Yes, it’s certainly a big deal. By Wednesday afternoon, all hell had broken loose about the MAGA cretin who had attacked Ilhan Omar and sprayed an “unknown” liquid on her.

And it was such a scandal that President Trump doubted anything real had happened to the congresswoman, who it turns out has been the subject of a Justice Department investigation since the Biden administration:

Of course, not everyone is appalled at Trump’s doubts:

And some people seem curious, and even disbelieving, about what happened here:

Any suggestions that Jussie Smollett is rolling his eyes at Ilhan Omar are absolutely beyond the pale and can’t be tolerated.

We all know that Somalis being investigated for fraud are incapable of staging themselves into victims of crime. This is accepted by everyone.

And now the attacker has been identified. And they say he’s a Trumper!

One of his two ex-wives, who is reportedly a Democrat activist, immediately went to the press to denounce him.

Apparently Kazmierczak is a victim of Parkinson’s Disease and has spinal problems as a lingering effect from a car wreck. It’s unclear what he does for work.

Doesn’t seem like he’s the father of the year, either, but anyway:

Meaning that imprisoning him might actually improve his life. Three hots and a cot and free health care, you know.

Here’s my humble suggestion for Pam Bondi, our attorney general, and Kash Patel, our FBI director: Let’s throw every book in the library at Anthony Kazmierczak. Let’s charge him under every domestic terrorism statute, civil rights law, and anything else the feds can come up with. Let’s make his prosecution as public as possible, and let’s have the leakiest FBI investigation ever. Let’s make sure everybody he’s interacted with is made famous and, unlike most of the FBI’s investigations over the past 15 years, let’s ensure the public is kept apprised of all the juicy details of whatever conspiracies Kazmierczak might have been involved in.

And if he claims that he’s a patsy, or that he was put up to his rather ineffectual assault on the congresswoman, by all means we ought to get to the bottom of that — and let’s make sure we throw all the books at whatever confederates he may have lurking just behind him.

We cannot have people attacking members of Congress at town halls. Particularly in the wake of the organized attacks Indivisible staged all over the country back in 2017, or the pies and glitter bombs other leftist groups ginned up before that. It’s become a pattern and that has gone almost completely unpunished, so it’s time to make examples and this is a perfect one to make.

And again, whoever might have been involved in putting him up to this dastardly, if not particularly effectual, attack on democracy must be similarly brought to justice.

There must not be any leniency granted here. Minnesota’s soft-on-crime judiciary must not be allowed to allow this man to get away with a misdemeanor and enjoy whatever ill-gotten gains his actions might produce. Nay, the full weight of federal law and justice must land upon him.

And swiftly.

So that none may claim you can get off easily attacking a member of Congress.

And consequently, members of Congress, thus protected by the justice system, might also be examined by it for whatever ill-gotten gains they might be enjoying.

That’s fair. Isn’t it, Congresswoman Omar?

Image licensed under CC BY 4.0.
Scott McKay
Scott McKay
Follow Their Stories:
View More
Scott McKay is a contributing editor at The American Spectator  and publisher of the Hayride, which offers news and commentary on Louisiana and national politics, and RVIVR.com, a national political news aggregation and opinion site. Scott is also the author of The Revivalist Manifesto: How Patriots Can Win The Next American Era, and, more recently, Racism, Revenge and Ruin: It's All Obama, available November 21. He’s also a writer of fiction — check out his four Tales of Ardenia novels Animus, Perdition, Retribution and Quandary at Amazon.
