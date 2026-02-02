 Gender Studies Got So Unhinged That Texas A&M Shut It Down – The American Spectator | USA News and Politics
Education Gone Wild

Gender Studies Got So Unhinged That Texas A&M Shut It Down
The field consists only of whacko ideology served up in stranger and stranger ways.

Ellie Gardey Holmes
by
February 2, 2026, 10:04 PM
A 2017 women’s march in New York, New York (Monica Melton/Unsplash)
Spectacle Podcast

Texas A&M University announced Friday that it will be shutting down its women’s and gender studies program. The university’s interim president said the decision was based on low enrollment as well as “the difficulty of bringing the program in compliance with the new system policies.” He was referencing the fact that A&M courses are no longer allowed to “advocate race or gender ideology, or topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity” as a result of a policy passed last year by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. (RELATED: The Problem Isn’t That Plato Is Woke) This, of course, posed a problem for A&M’s gender studies program because the entire field of study is premised on advocating gender ideology. When gender studies programs first began in the 1970s, they were initially marketed as studying women in history and society. In actuality, however, the field immediately became obsessed with theorizing on the most minute insanities of gender ideology. That bait and switch is present in the now-removed description of gender studies on Texas A&M’s website: “Women’s and gender studies is a flexible interdisciplinary program devoted to the critical analysis of gender and the pursuit of knowledge about women throughout history and around the world.” (RELATED: The Spectacle Ep. 270: Rep. Harrison Exposes A&M’s Woke Cover-Up) You would be hard-pressed to find courses in any gender studies department that actually do what the second part of that description promises: examining the role women have played throughout history. You instead find courses devoted to the “critical analysis of gender.” Social constructs of gender, systems of privilege, embodiment, microaggressions, intersectionality, performativity, identity politics, colonialism, deconstruction, and a bunch of other crackpot theories, such as queer theory and critical race theory, are what gender studies courses are really focused on. The longer the field has existed, th...

Ellie Gardey Holmes
Ellie Gardey Holmes
Ellie Gardey Holmes is Reporter and Associate Editor at The American Spectator. She is the author of Newsom Unleashed: The Progressive Lust for Unbridled Power. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where she studied political science, philosophy, and journalism. Ellie has previously written for the Daily Caller, College Fix, and Irish Rover. She is originally from Michigan. Follow her on X at @EllieGardey. Contact her at eholmes@spectator.org.
