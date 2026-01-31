New York State Serves Up Insanity on Egg Freezing

The New York State Senate evidently thinks it is not enough that women in their state can legally kill their unborn babies until viability, or up until the moment of birth, if a woman says the pregnancy is bad for her mental health.

On Tuesday, the state Senate passed a bevy of pro-abortion legislation that seeks to ensure abortion is funded and protected to the maximum extent possible.

This included funding travel, meals, and lodging for women seeking abortions; establishing a statewide sexual health program; exempting the prescription of abortion drugs from ever being considered criminal; teaching doctors how to perform abortions; and prohibiting a woman’s abortion from ever being used as evidence in any court case.

Additionally, the state Senate passed a bill allowing doctors to exclude identifying information when they prescribe abortion pills, therefore allowing doctors to illegally ship abortion pills to other states anonymously. They also passed a bill that would require certain health insurance plans to cover up to three completed donor egg retrievals for IVF with unlimited transfers. Most of these IVF cycles will, of course, create embryos — humans — who will be discarded, AKA killed. (RELATED: Want to Crack Down on Drug Trafficking? Target the Abortion Drug Cartel)

There was one reproductive bill the New York state Senate passed that was particularly stupid.

The “Advancing Equal Access to Fertility Care Act,” if also passed by the state Assembly and signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, would require insurance companies to cover egg freezing for all women, regardless of any fertility condition. This is an $18,000–$20,000 procedure.

For many years, egg freezing was sold as the solution to allow women to work uninhibited during their prime reproductive years, with the knowledge that they would be able to have children later in life, usually during their 40s. Corporate giants and Silicon Valley jumped on this idea, knowing that promising egg freezing would allow them to keep female employees without the pesky interference of them having children.

In 2014, Bloomberg Businessweek blasted out a cover story telling women that successful careers would be unlocked by freezing their eggs. The magazine cover blared “Freeze Your Eggs, Free Your Career.”

A decade later, that supposed secret method to success isn’t quite panning out.

Brigitte Adams, a woman who was featured in that Bloomberg Businessweek cover story for her decision to freeze 11 of her eggs, admitted in 2018 that she had failed to have a successful pregnancy resulting from any of those eggs. She created six embryos with the eggs — again, human children — but none of them implanted.

Adams is far from alone in her lack of success. In fact, an August 2025 UCLA study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology found that only 1.64 percent of women who freeze their eggs end up with a child. That was with a follow-up period of 5–7 years, so some additional women could go on to have a child using one of those eggs. This was a marquee study that analyzed 4,153 women.

Much of the reason that these eggs do not result in children is that women simply do not go back to utilize their frozen eggs. The study found that only 5.7 percent of women came back to try to produce children from their eggs. Of those women who attempted to give birth via those eggs, only 28.9 percent of them had a live birth.

This is also not an easy process. It is medically intensive and painful.

Last year, Rep. Sara Jacobs, a Democrat from California, went public with her efforts to freeze her eggs. Jacobs wanted to stay focused on her job without having a baby get in the way. So, at 36, she spent the summer freezing her eggs.

“It was like puberty, menopause and pregnancy all together,” she told the New York Times of what the process entailed. “I was getting hot flashes; my boobs hurt; I gained a ton of weight; I got pimples.”

Her ordeal, according to the Times, included “having daily blood work and ultrasound monitoring” as well as “giving herself shots.” The total cost was $30,000.

And yet, New York’s state Senate wants health insurance companies to cover this. This is, of course, despite the fact that it creates numerous embryos that are killed, and creates very few children.

The bill was sponsored in the New York Senate by state Sen. Michelle Hinchey. She is arguing that anybody should be able to undergo this procedure, regardless of their ability to pay.

“No matter where you live, who you are, you should be able to have freedom to take control of your fertility,” said Hinchey this week. “To freeze your eggs and store them for when you want to have a family. Our bill would require insurance to cover that across the state of New York.”

Hinchey, apparently clueless that egg freezing has largely amounted to wasteful and painful medical procedures followed by heartbreak and death, has happily argued that women should be able to freeze their eggs because their prime earning years align with their years of natural fertility.

“We want to make sure that everyone, especially women who are in the prime of their lives, which coincides also with your best earning years and when you’re building your career, that you don’t have to decide between starting a family or starting your career,” she said in a social media video last year. “Maybe you haven’t found the person who you want to start that life with and start that family with. You shouldn’t be beholden to not ever having a family because you can’t afford the reproductive health care technology that exists.”

Hinchey is 38 and got married last year. She says on her state Senate profile that she and her husband live with their two “rescue pets.” She hasn’t been public about whether egg freezing is something she has personally done.

Health insurance companies are likely quivering in fear that they’ll be forced to dole out money for women to torture themselves.

