Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal Stands Up for Fascism

Amazing.

Over there in the Big Apple, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal is now demanding that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ban Newsmax TV from the TV screens in New York City taxi cabs.

Full disclosure, I am a Newsmax TV contributor. But if I had never heard of Newsmax or the ban was on another TV network, the answer would be the same. When America gets to the point that a government official is trying to use his/her governmental authority to shut down a free press, the red flags should go up.

Bluntly put, Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal is standing up for fascism. Fascism is defined, per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, as a philosophy “associated with a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, and that is characterized by severe economic and social regimentation and by forcible suppression of opposition.”

And what the Manhattan Borough president (a Democrat, but of course) is demanding is exactly the “forcible suppression of opposition.” With Hoylman-Sigal demanding that Mayor Mamdani play the role of the dictator.

Note well, if there is a felt need for TV in NYC taxi cabs, Hoylman-Sigal is not proposing a multitude of channels out there to fill the screen. The fact is that in today’s world, home televisions can and do offer a variety of news channels that include not just Newsmax but CNN, Fox, News Nation, and MSNBC, the latter rebranding itself as MS Now. And that’s before you get to local newscasts in whatever area the cab operates. It’s up to the viewer as to which one they choose to watch.

Choice in television channels. What an amazing, revolutionary concept. Who knew?

The real problem here is that Hoylman-Sigal’s fascist push to ban free speech and intellectual diversity in New York City taxi cab televisions is, in reality, exactly the underlying philosophy of the modern Democrat Party and the American Left.

Everything — everything — is the Left’s way or the highway.

Scroll through the Internet and headlines reporting some Democrat somewhere trying to silence the GOP opposition litter the screen.

Samples:

This last opinion piece, penned by CNN’s conservative contributor Scott Jennings, notes:

America’s left-wing has taken a dark and dangerous turn, now openly expressing a desire for its political opposition to be delegitimized, criminalized, intimidated and ultimately banished. This attitude has been boiling since Donald Trump became president. He’s too dangerous to be allowed to speak, they said, as the likes of Sen. Kamala Harris called on Twitter to suspend his account.

On and on goes the Left’s instinctive move to silence views on whatever they don’t like and want silenced.

And now, as noted above: “Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal is now demanding that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ban Newsmax TV from the TV screens in New York City taxi cabs.”

All of which is to say, as Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal’s push to demand Newsmax TV be removed from New York City cabs vividly illustrates, the Left is all about fascism. Outright fascism.

Which is, without doubt, decidedly un-American.

READ MORE from Jeffrey Lord:

Philadelphia DA Krasner’s Wreckless ‘Nazi’ Rhetoric

Governor Walz: Getting Minnesotans Killed

Trump, Greenland, and the US