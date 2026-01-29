Philadelphia DA Krasner’s Wreckless ‘Nazi’ Rhetoric

Pennsylvania’s Democrat U.S. Senator John Fetterman has got it exactly right.

Recently, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, also a Democrat, decided it was a good idea to call ICE agents “wannabe Nazis.”

Which prompted Senator Fetterman to condemn Krasner, correctly saying, “members of ICE are not Nazis” and that in calling them Nazis, Krasner could easily incite violence.

Well exactly. Good for Senator Fetterman.

While it shouldn’t have to be said, there is an obvious reason for Fetterman or anyone else of rational mind to call out Krasner or anyone else for this kind of recklessness. The reason?

Krasner is egging on the possibility — the real possibility — of some violent crazy out there committing violence on ICE agents. The latter of whom, after all, are in reality putting their lives on the line to enforce the law.

And in the current environment, in which leftist activists have been actively — and decidedly violently — protesting ICE and the enforcement of federal law that long predates the events in Minneapolis, Krasner is effectively playing with dynamite.

So too is Minnesota’s Democrat Governor Tim Walz. As noted over there at the RTM site (Resist the Mainstream) was this headline: “Holocaust Museum Issues Rare Rebuke After Walz Compares Trump Immigration Enforcement to Nazi Persecution of Anne Frank: ‘Deeply Offensive’.”

The story reports:

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) is under fire after drawing a controversial comparison between President Trump’s immigration enforcement operations in his state and the experiences of Anne Frank during Nazi occupation, prompting a swift rebuke from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. During a Sunday press conference, Walz suggested that children in Minnesota are living in conditions comparable to those endured by the young Jewish diarist who hid from Nazi persecution during World War II. …The Holocaust Memorial Museum responded with an unusually stern statement condemning the comparison, though it did not mention Walz by name. “Anne Frank was targeted and murdered solely because she was Jewish,” the museum stated in its rebuke. “Leaders making false equivalencies to her experience for political purposes is never acceptable. Despite tensions in Minneapolis, exploiting the Holocaust is deeply offensive, especially as antisemitism surges.”

To remind?

For those unfamiliar with that sadly vivid period of history, the Holocaust is the name given to the genocide — the mass murder — of some six million Jews between the years 1941-1945 when the quite real Nazi Adolph Hitler and his troops were roaming Europe.

Suffice to say, while Minneapolis may be a mess, and a violent mess at that, it is hardly another Holocaust.

Which is to say that for various Democrats such as Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (who barked for ICE agents to “get the f*** out of Minneapolis”), or Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and his recklessly calling ICE agents — good and decent Americans all — Nazis is nothing if not an incitement to violence.

And right on cue, whether done deliberately or thoughtlessly, violence has arrived. Already, Minnesotans Renee Good and Alex Pretti have been killed as they inserted themselves into the fray. Good was captured on camera driving her car into the middle of mayhem, hitting an officer who, in turn, shot at her in self-defense and killed her. So too was Pretti killed as he, also captured on camera, exhibited behavior that had him inserting himself into the mayhem, seen spitting at ICE agents and kicking out a taillight on an ICE vehicle. (RELATED: Peaceful Protestors Don’t Carry Loaded Pistols)

President Trump has issued four requests in the midst of all the ensuing chaos. They are:

Turn over illegal immigrants in local jails or subject to arrest warrants to the feds.

Have state and local law enforcement commit to turning illegal immigrants over to the feds.

Make local police help the feds track down and detain illegal immigrants wanted for crimes.

Partner with the feds to “protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country.”

At base is the simplest principle.

Every country has the innate right to decide who does or does not come into its country. There is no country in the world that would sit back and ignore a tidal wave of illegal immigrants — many of them with serious criminal records — flood their country, not to mention once there, demanding free access to whatever benefits the “host country” provides to its own legal citizens.

And most certainly, ICE agents charged with enforcing federal law are decidedly not “Nazis” for doing so.

To make that comparison, as Philadelphia DA Krasner has done, is nothing if not an incitement to violence.

For which Krasner and any other politician should be ashamed for doing. Not to mention being defeated if their name is ever on a ballot again.

Image licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported