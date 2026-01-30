 The Spectacle Ep. 321: Dumbos at Davos: The WEF’s Dwindling Influence – The American Spectator | USA News and Politics
The Spectacle Ep. 321: Dumbos at Davos: The WEF’s Dwindling Influence
This year’s WEF showcased nothing but bankrupt ideas.

by and
January 30, 2026, 2:04 PM
World Economic Forum Davos 2026 sign with flags. (UN Trade and Development-UNCTAD/CC-BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)
Last week, elite leaders from around the world gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (READ MORE: Dear Globalists, AI Won’t Defeat Christianity)

The Spectacle Podcast hosts Melissa Mackenzie and Scott McKay recap the event and criticize the WEF for its lack of relevance and influence. They discuss President Trump’s deal with Greenland, and ‘WEF sweethearts’ like Gavin Newsom, Alex Soros, and Justin Trudeau being mocked on the world’s stage. Melissa and Scott also criticize WEF policies that inevitably failed, such as the net-zero emissions and the elimination of farms. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom’s ‘Self-Puffery’ Gets Him in Trouble With David Axelrod)

Tune in to hear their discussion!


spectacle

Listen to The Spectacle with Melissa Mackenzie and Scott McKay on Spotify.

Watch The Spectacle with Melissa Mackenzie and Scott McKay on Rumble.

