The Spectacle Ep. 321: Dumbos at Davos: The WEF’s Dwindling Influence

Last week, elite leaders from around the world gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (READ MORE: Dear Globalists, AI Won’t Defeat Christianity)

The Spectacle Podcast hosts Melissa Mackenzie and Scott McKay recap the event and criticize the WEF for its lack of relevance and influence. They discuss President Trump’s deal with Greenland, and ‘WEF sweethearts’ like Gavin Newsom, Alex Soros, and Justin Trudeau being mocked on the world’s stage. Melissa and Scott also criticize WEF policies that inevitably failed, such as the net-zero emissions and the elimination of farms. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom’s ‘Self-Puffery’ Gets Him in Trouble With David Axelrod)

