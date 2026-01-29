The Spectacle Ep. 320: Can ICE Save Minnesota From Democrat Corruption & Their Illegal Immigration Schemes?

The escalating outrage against ICE in Minnesota continues to show the Left’s ignorance of what ICE is actually doing — making our cities safer by removing and detaining illegal criminals. (READ MORE: Springsteen’s ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ an Ode to Fascists Obstructing the Law)

Listen to The Spectacle Podcast hosts Melissa Mackenzie and Scott McKay as they analyze and discuss the challenges ICE faces in performing its duties, including the lack of cooperation from local and state governments. Scott points to an example in his home state of Louisiana, where over 400 of the worst criminal illegal aliens were arrested by ICE. He also points out the culprits behind the insurgency in Minnesota, such as Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan’s admin role in an “Anti-ICE” Signal chat. Melissa and Scott also discuss the implications of the Minnesota crisis for the rest of the country, and how this is prompting the Trump administration to unravel the corruption in left-wing NGO funding, voter fraud, and more! (RELATED: What’s Really Causing the Minnesota ‘Insurrection’?)

