The Bishops Bail Out Biden

Were the Republicans to run a Catholic for president who supported, say, segregation, the bishops wouldn’t hesitate to condemn that figure and warn their congregations not to vote for him. But the bishops apply no such condemnation or warning to Joe Biden, who is a dissenter in favor of abortion rights and gay marriage. Even Biden’s officiating at gay marriages, an egregiously disobedient act for a Catholic, is met with silence from most bishops.

While Pope Francis felt no reservations about condemning Trump’s faith — he called him “not Christian” for supporting border walls — he and his like-minded bishops refuse to question Biden’s. Instead, the pope’s surrogates spend their time defending a vote for the Democratic Party, in spite of its openly anti-Catholic agenda. “It’s not a sin for Catholics to vote Democrat,” says Jesuit Fr. James Martin. Imagine Martin writing that it is not a sin to vote for a segregationist. It would never happen. But he has no problem running interference for a pol who supports late-term abortions.

“No one can be at the same time a good Catholic and a true socialist,” said Pope Pius XI. Today, it is true that no one can be at the same time a good Catholic and a true Democrat. The party’s moral philosophy is at odds with Catholic teaching at the deepest possible level.

But the bishops won’t let their priests make this obvious point. Last week the bishop of the Wisconsin Diocese of La Crosse, William Callahan, blasted one of his priests. Fr. James Altman, for saying that Catholics shouldn’t vote for a party that supports the killing of unborn children. Clearly egged on by his fellow Biden-backing bishops, Callahan admitted to feeling “pressured” to make the statement. The statement amounts to the usual Christianity-without-Christ cant:

the tone Fr. Altman offers comes off as angry and judgmental, lacking any charity and in a way that causes scandal both in the Church and in society. His generalization and condemnation of entire groups of people is completely inappropriate and not in keeping with our values or the life of virtue…. Canonical penalties are not far away if my attempts at fraternal correction do not work. I pray that Fr. Altman’s heart and eyes might be open to the error of his ways and that he might take steps to correct his behavior and heal the wound he has inflicted on the Body of Christ.

Had the offending priest spoken of racism instead of abortion, such a rebuke would be inconceivable. (Look at all the slack the bishops give BLM-supporting priests.) And where is the “fraternal correction” of Joe Biden? He is on the verge of winning the most powerful position in the world, a position that he will use to persecute the Church for her moral teachings, and the bishops say nothing.

Nor have they made a peep about the corrupt “Catholic” front groups supporting Biden. “Four Catholic-led groups working against President Donald Trump’s reelection,” reports the National Catholic Reporter (NCR).

There is Catholics for Biden, which counts as one of its boosters, Catholic University professor Stephen Schneck, who, according to NCR, says outrageously of Trump: “This is not a pro-life president…. I’m also here because there’s another life we must consider after these four harrowing years, and that’s the life of our nation.”

There is the Network Lobby for Social Justice, which is headed up by a nun, Sister Simone Campbell. Have the bishops sought to silence her? Of course not. According to NCR, she is organizing “a virtual Nuns on the Bus tour from mid-September to mid-October with the theme ‘Who We Elect Matters.’ In August, Campbell offered the opening prayer on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. She also spoke at the launch of Catholics for Biden, telling attendees, ‘we Catholics have got to make sure we get it right this time,’ adding that Catholics must become ‘multi-issue voters’ and not focus singularly on abortion.”

There is Catholic Democrats, which is campaigning for Biden in the Rust Belt, sending out propaganda that says, “He devoutly practices his Catholic faith in the quiet manner that was imbued in him by his Irish Catholic family and the sisters and priests who helped form who he is today.”

And then there is Vote Common Good, which is working with the hideous Lincoln Project, says NCR, to turn Catholics against Trump.

Meanwhile, figures working for the bishops at their national conference, such as Donna Grimes, talk up Kamala Harris. Grimes, who is associate director of (the Orwellian mouthful) African American affairs in the U.S. bishops’ Secretariat of Cultural Diversity in the Church, has said that she is “elated” by Kamala Harris and says that she brings a lot to the “table.”

So why do the bishops silence priests who criticize Biden and protect his defenders? The answer lies in their lack of faith. Deep down they agree with Biden. Like him, they also want to liberalize Church teaching. They don’t mind the coming attacks on the Church. After all, most of them find the Church’s teachings antiquated too. In the end, a secularized Church (which is what Biden’s persecution will aim to create) doesn’t really bother them. What bothers them are outspoken traditionalists who remind them of their shirked responsibilities. Only then do they throw their ecclesiastical weight around. Only then do they start murmuring about canon law. But for Joe Biden, who couldn’t be more blatantly in violation of it, they say nothing and deliberately give him sacrilegious communion.

The bishops won’t even debate the matter. New York City Cardinal Timothy Dolan says that “inflammatory issue is in the past,” and that pro-abortion pols receiving communion isn’t “something for which we have to go to the mat.”

Jesus Christ drove the worldly out of the temple; the bishops seek to bring the most shamelessly worldly into it and give them communion. They are a portrait of cowardice, whose faithlessness made the rise of faithless pols like Biden possible.

George Neumayr is the author of The Biden Deception.