The Spectacle Ep. 319: Exploring Venezuela’s Crisis and Canada’s Chinese Influence
The corruption runs deep.

January 28, 2026, 6:01 PM
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in November 2025 (Lëa-Kim Châteauneuf)
A couple of weeks have gone by since the U.S. captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, leaving the country’s future potential up to the interests of the U.S. Additionally, the U.S. actions in Venezuela have pressured other corrupt government leaders to follow suit or face conflict with the United States. (READ MORE: Why the Isolationist Wing Is Wrong: Trump’s Maduro Takedown Is Pure America First, Not Nation-Building

Canadian conservative and political theorist William Barclay joins The Spectacle Podcast hosts Melissa Mackenzie and Scott McKay to discuss the future of Venezuela, the relationship between Canada and the U.S., and the rising problems posed by progressive ideology and identity politics. William, Melissa, and Scott unpack the political influence of China on Canada and criticize Prime Minister Mark Carney for his endeavor to make Canada more like the CCP. Melissa and Scott gain further insight from William about the current political climate in Canada, such as how the Canadian government responded during the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on the Canadian people. (RELATED: Carney Cozies Up to China

Tune in to hear their discussion!

Listen to The Spectacle with Melissa Mackenzie and Scott McKay on Spotify.

Watch The Spectacle with Melissa Mackenzie and Scott McKay on Rumble.

 

Image licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.
