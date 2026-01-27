 No More Safe Spaces – The American Spectator | USA News and Politics
Drawn to Humor

No More Safe Spaces

Yogi Love
by
January 27, 2026, 10:07 PM
Cartoon depicting politics invading church discussion.

“No More Safe Spaces,” editorial cartoon by Yogi Love for The American Spectator on Jan. 27, 2026.

Resident cartoonist for The American Spectator.
